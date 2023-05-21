Sunday, May 21, 2023
Imran Khan terms the article’s claim completely false

| May 21, 2023


LAHORE, MAY 21: /DNA/ – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan strongly refuted the false claim in the article, which appeared in The Telegraph, that he had made General Asim Munir resign as DG ISI because he had shown him his wife Bushra Bibi’s corruption cases.
PTI Chairman said: “The article claims that I had made Gen Asim resign as DG ISI because he had shown me my wife Bushra begum’s corruption cases. This is completely false.”
Iman Khan stated: “Neither did Gen Asim show me any proofs of my wife’s corruption nor did I make him resign because of that.”

