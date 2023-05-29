Monday, May 29, 2023
Main Menu

Imran Khan summoned by JIT tomorrow to join Jinnah House attack probe

| May 29, 2023

Imran Khan summoned by JIT tomorrow to join Jinnah House attack probe

PAKISTAN No Comments »


« (Previous News)



Related News

Imran Khan summoned by JIT tomorrow to join Jinnah House attack probe

Imran Khan summoned by JIT tomorrow to join Jinnah House attack probe

DPO Attock directs all SHOs to ensure effective patrolling

QAZI SHOAIB KHAN DNA ATTOCK (MAY-29) District Police Officer Attock Dr. Sardar Ghiyas Gul KhanRead More

Comments are Closed