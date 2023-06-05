Imran Khan strongly condemns abduction of 82-year-old Mian Azhar

Says such violation of value system to further breed hatred, anger against fascist govt

LAHORE, JUN 5 /DNA/ – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan strongly condemned abduction of 82 years of old Mian Azhar from his residence in Lahore, who was struggling with multiple health issues, saying such acts of violation of the value system of our society will further breed hatred and anger against this fascist government.

In a strong reaction on Monday, PTI Chairman said: “I strongly condemn Mian Azhar’s abduction from his residence in Lahore.”

Imran Khan said that he was one of the most respected politicians of Punjab, 82 years of age and was struggling with multiple health issues.

“It just goes to show that this fascist regime is devoid of any sense of ethics or morality in its mission to crush PTI,” he added.

PTI Chairman stated that such acts that violate the value system of our society especially the way we respect women and our elders, will further breed hatred and anger against this fascist govt.