Imran Khan seeks parole to mediate Pakistan-Afghanistan tensions: sister

ISLAMABAD, OCT 15: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder and former prime minister Imran Khan has requested to be released on parole to help mediate tensions between Pakistan and Afghanistan, his sister Noreen Khan said on Wednesday.

Speaking to the media after she met the ex-premier at Adiala jail in Rawalpindi, Noreen said that the PTI founder was hurt by the recent border clashes between forces from Pakistan and Afghanistan.

The 71-year-old cricketer-turned-politician has been behind bars since August 2023 — and faces a plethora of cases ranging from corruption to terrorism.

His offer comes as Pakistani forces have repelled multiple attacks from Afghan forces and their affiliated militant groups in recent days.

Pakistani forces began their retaliatory strikes inside Afghanistan last week after Afghan forces resorted to unprovoked firing along the Pakistan-Afghanistan border.

The unlawful and aggressive actions by Afghan forces resulted in the martyrdom of multiple Pakistani soldiers, while Pakistani Armed Forces — in their retaliatory actions — have eliminated over 200 militants.

Pakistan’s intense and befitting response ended temporarily after the Afghan Taliban regime requested a ceasefire, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (Mofa) said earlier today.

The Foreign Office said that Pakistan agreed to a temporary 48-hour ceasefire, which took effect from 6pm this evening.

In her media talk, Khan’s sister said that the PTI founder offered to sort out the country’s issues with Afghanistan if he was released on parole.

“Imran Khan was hurt by the situation with Afghanistan,” she said, adding that the former premier urged negotiations between the two neighbouring countries to resolve their issues.

Noreen said that the PTI founder was also saddened by the way Afghan nationals were expelled from Pakistan.

The PTI and its founder have been criticised by their rival political parties over their insistence on negotiations with banned outfits, involved in carrying out terrorist attacks across the country for decades.

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) have also accused Khan of allowing the settlement of TTP militants in the country during his tenure as the premier, which ended with his ouster via the opposition’s no-trust motion in April 2022.

The PTI, however, denies the accusations as its leaders have said that the plan was limited to discussions and not implemented.

The former premier has also continuously urged talks with the Taliban regime to ensure Afghanistan’s soil is not used as a launchpad for terrorist attacks inside Pakistan’s territory.

‘Fragile’ ceasefire

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has warned that the 48-hour ceasefire between Pakistan and the Afghan Taliban is “fragile” and cautioned that Islamabad retains the capability and right to strike back if cross-border hostilities continue to escalate.

Speaking on Geo News programme ‘Aaj Shahzeb Khanzada Kay Sath’, Asif criticised what he described as a “flood of lies” from Kabul — including claims about Pakistan deploying T-55 tanks — which he said were untrue.

He slammed some Afghan elements for acting as a proxy for India and for using disinformation to justify aggression.

“It [ceasefire] is fragile and I don’t think this will last long,” he said, adding that Pakistan “has the right and the capability to bomb or attack any part of Afghanistan” and that the country would respond “with full power” if the war widened or attacks increased.

Asif stopped short of confirming specific cross-border military actions. “I cannot speak specifically related to this,” he said, but stressed Islamabad’s prerogative to protect its sovereignty and people.

He also rejected assertions from Kabul that Pakistan bore primary responsibility for regional tensions. “They are taking support of lies and fighting a proxy war,” he said, adding that some Afghan statements made in India were “criticisms without basis.”

On Pakistan’s preference for diplomacy, the minister said he welcomed constructive engagement.

When asked whether the Afghan government cancelled visa requests of Pakistani officials, Asif said some friendly countries were discussing dialogue, and Pakistan decided to go and talk. He noted that visa requests for those talks were in the pipeline but were withdrawn once hostilities resumed.

Asif criticised the Taliban’s intentions towards peace, saying the Afghan Taliban do not intend for there to be peace here.

The minister, however, reiterated Pakistan’s desire for stability and welcomed potential mediation efforts from global leaders, including US President Donald Trump.

“President Trump has ended wars; he is a messenger of peace. If President Trump wants to end the war here as well, he is most welcome,” he said.

Asif also expressed optimism that friendly nations, including Saudi Arabia, would eventually intervene effectively to ensure peace in the region.