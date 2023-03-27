Imran Khan secures protective bail in seven cases

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday granted protective bail to the former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan in seven cases.

A bench headed by IHC CJ Aamer Farooq and Justice Mian Gul Hassan Aurangzeb heard the pleas.

At the outset of the hearing, PTI chief’s lawyer Barrister Salman Safdar appeared in the court and maintained that they had acquired Khan’s protective bail from Lahore High Court (LHC) after which they arrived at the judicial complex but they weren’t allowed to move further.

“More FIRs against Imran Khan were lodged that day,” he added. At this, IHC CJ asked the lawyer to clarify why had they bypassed a forum to reach IHC. Imran Khan’s lawyer said attacks on two former prime ministers have taken place, my client has also serious security threats, he added.

To this, CJ IHC remarked that the government has done ‘wrong’ by withdrawing Imran Khan’s security. The notices were also served to the federal govt.

Former prime minister Imran Khan reached Islamabad via road from Zaman Park. Amid security threats, Imran Khan’s vehicle was allowed to enter the premises of the IHC.

Bail pleas, reservations

Imran Khan has filed different petitions for bail before arrest in Islamabad High Court.

The petition argued that cases have been registered on political retaliation, the court should prevent the parties from arresting the petitioner۔

On the other hand, the Islamabad High Court has raised objections to Imran Khan’s 7 bail before arrest petitions. The registrar’s office of the Islamabad High Court has raised 2 each objections.

The Registrar’s Office objected that Imran Khan had not done biometrics and how an application could be filed in the High Court before the trial court.

Islamabad police plan to arrest PTI workers

Islamabad police have finalised a plan to arrest Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers during former prime minister and PTI chief Imran Khan’s arrival in the federal capital, said sources.

As per details, the persons wanted during March 18 protests will likely be arrested by Islamabad police for which teams have been given tasks.

The Islamabad police spokesman said that the decision was taken in a meeting was held under the chairmanship of IG Islamabad in connection with Imran Khan’s appearance in the court, in which injured DIG operations, SSP operations and other senior officials were present.

Islamabad police have warned of arrests as section 144 is enforced and people with the court’s permission will only be allowed to enter the premises.

PEMRA bans coverage of rallies

The Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) has banned live and recorded coverage of rallies, and public gatherings in Islamabad ahead of former prime minister Imran Khan’s court appearance in the federal capital۔

According to details, PEMRA has issued a notification, stating that the ban has been extended to cover public meetings and rallies in the Islamabad area for March 27۔

The notification said that the license of satellite TV channels would be revoked for violating the instructions۔