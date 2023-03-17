Imran Khan secures protective bail in multiple cases

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) has approved protective bail of former premier and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan in nine cases, reported on Friday.

The two-member bench of the Lahore High Court (LHC) led by Justice Tariq Saleem Sheikh granted protective bail to Imran Khan in nine cases for 10 days.

The protective bail was approved for five cases in Islamabad and three cases in Lahore. Imran Khan secured bail in the cases filed in Lahore till March 27, whereas, the protective bail in five cases in Islamabad was approved till March 24.

Moreover, the court also approved Khan’s bail in the Sarwar Road police station case.

Earlier, Khan reached the Lahore High Court (LHC) amid tight security arrangements. The high court ordered the PTI chairman to appear before it by 5:30 pm as the former premier seeks protective bail in multiple cases including the Toshakhana reference.

LHC Justice Tariq Saleem Sheikh issued directives on pleas filed by the former premier seeking protective bail in nine different cases registered against him. The two-member bench led by Justice Sheikh heard the petitions.