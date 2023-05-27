Imran Khan says will give a ‘surprise’ soon

LAHORE, May 27 (DNA): Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan

on Saturday appeared optimistic about the future of his party and

political situation, saying that he would soon give ‘a surprise’.

Talking to senior journalists and lawyers at his residence in Lahore’s

Zaman Park, the former prime minister said that some of PTI lawmakers

have been forced to quit the party while others have been exposed.

As the exodus from the party continues, Imran Khan noted that if he gets

arrested or disqualified, PTI senior vice chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi

will lead the party.

Responding to a question, the former premier praised his party’s leader

Murad Saeed as the ‘future leader’. He also clarified that there is no

conflict with the army, stating, “This army is mine.”

He appeared optimism about the future of his party, mentioning that

times are about to change and promising a significant surprise in the

future.

Imran Khan also lambasted the incumbent government over ‘failed economic

policies’ and said that the country’s economy was deteriorating

‘rapidly’. He emphasised that elections are the only solution to address

the situation.

The PTI chief further said that the youth are the party’s most valuable

asset, stating, “The youth are our greatest capital”. He added that the

party ticket is their rightful claim.

In response to a question regarding President Dr Arif Alvi, Khan

expressed confidence that he will work in accordance with the

Constitution. He also hoped that PTI will the next general elections

whenever they happen.

It is pertinent to mention here that several PTI lawmakers and members

have parted their ways with the party following the May 9 violence,

wherein military installations including General Headquarters (GHQ) in

Rawalpindi and Corps Commander House Lahore were attacked after the

arrest of party chairman Imran Khan.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) suffered two huge blows as former human

rights minister Shireen Mazari and former federal minister Fawad

Chaudhry quit the party over May 9 violence.