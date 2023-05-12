Imran Khan says no deal made in meeting with President Alvi

ISLAMABAD, May 12 (DNA): Former prime minister and Pakistan

Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has rejected the notion that a

deal had been reached during a meeting with President Dr Arif Alvi held

a day earlier.

Talking to journalists inside court premises, the former premier said

that President Alvi did not bring “anyone’s message”, adding that no

deal had been reached.

Imran Khan expressed gratitude to judiciary for ‘upholding the

Constitution’ as the Islamabad High Court (IHC) barred authorities from

arresting PTI Chairman Imran Khan in all cases, even those are

undisclosed, registered across the country until Monday (May 15).

Speaking of the protests, the PTI chief said that when a crowd takes to

streets without supervision of a leader, it gets ‘out of control’.

He further said that he had warned the government not to lead the

country towards ‘anarchy’. “I kept warning that if Pakistan becomes Sri

Lanka, it will go out of everyone’s hands,” he added.

It is pertinent to mention here that President Dr Arif Alvi reached

Police Lines Guest House to meet former premier and Pakistan

Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan.