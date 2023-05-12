Imran Khan says no deal made in meeting with President Alvi
ISLAMABAD, May 12 (DNA): Former prime minister and Pakistan
Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has rejected the notion that a
deal had been reached during a meeting with President Dr Arif Alvi held
a day earlier.
Talking to journalists inside court premises, the former premier said
that President Alvi did not bring “anyone’s message”, adding that no
deal had been reached.
Imran Khan expressed gratitude to judiciary for ‘upholding the
Constitution’ as the Islamabad High Court (IHC) barred authorities from
arresting PTI Chairman Imran Khan in all cases, even those are
undisclosed, registered across the country until Monday (May 15).
Speaking of the protests, the PTI chief said that when a crowd takes to
streets without supervision of a leader, it gets ‘out of control’.
He further said that he had warned the government not to lead the
country towards ‘anarchy’. “I kept warning that if Pakistan becomes Sri
Lanka, it will go out of everyone’s hands,” he added.
It is pertinent to mention here that President Dr Arif Alvi reached
Police Lines Guest House to meet former premier and Pakistan
Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan.
