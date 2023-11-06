Imran Khan, Qureshi’s bail pleas adjourned without any hearing

LAHORE, NOV 06 (DNA) — An anti-terrorism court on Monday postponed the hearing of bail pleas filed by PTI Chairman Imran Khan in three cases of vandalism registered against him under the provisions of terrorism till November 14 without conducting court proceedings.

The court also adjourned the bail petitions submitted by PTI Vice Chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi till November 14. ATC Judge Abul Hasnat Muhammad Zulqarnain heard the cases. PTI lawyers Khalid Yousaf, Sardar Masroof, and Mirza Asim Baig appeared in the court. However, the prosecutor did not appear as he was on leave.

Due to the absence of the prosecutor, the court adjourned the hearing till Nov 14 without conducting proceedings. The Islamabad High Court has restored Imran Khan’s bail pleas in these cases. The high court directed the trial court to again hear the PTI chairman’s bail applications.

The Official Secrets Acts Special Court has issued a contempt of court notice to Adiala Jail Superintendent for not allowing Imran Khan talk to his sons on phone. Special Court Abual Hasnat Zulqarnain remarked that the jail official did not follow the court orders which paved way for initiating contempt of court proceedings against him. The judge then adjourned the case hearing until November 8. — DNA