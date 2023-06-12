Imran Khan moves IHC for protective bail in DG Khan land case
ISLAMABAD, JUN 12 /DNA/ – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan approached Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday in a land case filed against him in Dera Ghazi Khan to seek protective bail.
PTI Chairman’s lawyer Naeem Haider Panjutha filed an application in the IHC for protective bail of Imran Khan in the case.
Naeem Haider said that a case was registered against PTI Chairman in Dera Ghazi Khan.
