Imran Khan may be shifted from Adila to another prison

ISLAMABAD, SEPT 29 /DNA/ – Sources have revealed that PTI founder Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi may soon be shifted from Adiala Jail to another facility. Reportedly, a special jail has been prepared near Qasim Market in Rawalpindi, a highly sensitive and protected area falling under military jurisdiction.

While official reasons for the move are being described as “security-related,” political observers suggest there could be deeper motives behind the sudden decision. The Qasim Market facility is said to have been specially renovated to house high-profile prisoners, raising questions about why Adiala, already a secure prison, is being bypassed.

The potential transfer has triggered speculation about government intentions, with some analysts pointing to possible political calculations ahead of upcoming developments. Neither the Punjab government nor the jail authorities have issued an official statement, but the reports have already stirred fresh debate about Imran Khan’s incarceration.