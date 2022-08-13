Saturday, August 13, 2022
Imran Khan has good relations with Army: Elahi

| August 13, 2022

Bureau Report

LAHORE: Ch. Pervez Elahi Chief Minister Punjab has said Imran Khan has good relations with the armed forces of Pakistan adding all conspiracies to pitch PTI against Army have failed.

He expressed these views while speaking in the PTI rally in Lahore. He further said Imran Khan is the only person who can steer this country clear out of all crises. He declared Imran Khan a messiah after Quaid e Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

