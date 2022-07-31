Imran Khan directs PTI lawmakers to prepare for elections
Bureau Report
LAHORE, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) supremo and
former Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday while giving the assembly
members the task of preparing for the new elections, said that the next
general elections could be held in 6 to 8 weeks.
In this regard, Imran khan held a meeting with me PTI lawmakers in
Punjab Chief Minister House Sunday.
During the meeting, the former PM directed Dr Yasin Rashid to complete
the organizational process in two weeks and also directed the lawmakers
and party organizers to prepare for early elections.
“On May 25, those who violated the sanctity of the worker’s houses, the
law will take its course regarding them, and I know who betrayed me,”
Imran added.
Earlier today, Imran Khan and Punjab Chief Minister Pervaiz Elahi on
discussed about the formation of the Punjab Cabinet and other issues.
On reaching Lahore, former prime minister Imran Khan called on CM Elahi
and discussed the maters related to mutual interests and political
situation of the province.
Pervaiz Elahi apprised the PTI chairman about the government s measures
to help the flood victims.
In this regard, Imran Khan has given instructions to speed up the relief
activities in the flood-affected areas.
