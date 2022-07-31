Imran Khan directs PTI lawmakers to prepare for elections

Bureau Report

LAHORE, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) supremo and

former Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday while giving the assembly

members the task of preparing for the new elections, said that the next

general elections could be held in 6 to 8 weeks.

In this regard, Imran khan held a meeting with me PTI lawmakers in

Punjab Chief Minister House Sunday.

During the meeting, the former PM directed Dr Yasin Rashid to complete

the organizational process in two weeks and also directed the lawmakers

and party organizers to prepare for early elections.

“On May 25, those who violated the sanctity of the worker’s houses, the

law will take its course regarding them, and I know who betrayed me,”

Imran added.

Earlier today, Imran Khan and Punjab Chief Minister Pervaiz Elahi on

discussed about the formation of the Punjab Cabinet and other issues.

On reaching Lahore, former prime minister Imran Khan called on CM Elahi

and discussed the maters related to mutual interests and political

situation of the province.

Pervaiz Elahi apprised the PTI chairman about the government s measures

to help the flood victims.

In this regard, Imran Khan has given instructions to speed up the relief

activities in the flood-affected areas.