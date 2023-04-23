Just two days after ending legacy verified accounts and shifting Twitter verification to a subscription model, it seems various notable accounts have been given the blue checks back.

The microblogging website has changed its policies regarding the verification system it had in place. Tesla CEO Elon Musk had announced after taking over Twitter that the platform will offer blue checks for $8 to those who subscribe to it.

Following the announcement on April 20 the “blue tick purge” took place, Twitter removed all legacy or unsubscribed verified accounts from its platform.

But interestingly, some notable people have started receiving back their verified accounts despite them not subscribing to the paid service.

Have a look at them:

Screengrab of PTI Chairman Imran Khans Twitter account.

Screengrab of PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardaris Twitter account.

Screengrab of Pakistan skipper Babar Azams Twitter account.

Screengrab of Pakistani actor Mahira Khans Twitter account.

PTI leader Senator Faisal Javed Khan’s Twitter account was also resorted without him subscribing to the service.

Faisal believes that the restoration might be “eidi” from Musk.

Not only Pakistani celebrities, but various other notable persons including former Indian skipper Virat Kohli, former US president Donald Trump and Pope Francis, across the globe have regained their mark.

Screengrab of former Indian skipper Virat Kohlis Twitter account.

Screengrab of former Indian skipper Virat Kohli’s Twitter account.

Pope Francis, former US president Donald Trump, and education activist Malala Yousafzai were among the people whose accounts carried the blue check despite them not subscribing to the service.

Imran Khan, Babar Azam, Virat Kohli, Donald Trump, various others get blue ticks back

Nobel laureate Paul Krugman was also among the few people whose account was restored.

After getting the blue badge back, Krugman stated that he won’t be paying for the service.

And Musk responded with his usual trolling.

Indian journalist Rana Ayyub was left irritated with the decision.

Many users are left confused whether it was Elon Musk trolling or had thrown in the white flag with regards to its subscription policy.

Interestingly, after the blue ticks were restored by notable people, Musk stated that he was paying for some accounts.

According to Daily Beast, Musk has only restored the blue checks for users that have the highest follower counts, seemingly caving on the $8 subscription issue.

When the Twitter boss launched a subscription model for verified users a movement called “Block The Blue” was launched. Subsequently, Musk restored the blue tick for the users propagating the movement or were critical of the new policy.

This fueled the trolling rumors.

When called out for trolling Musk responded: “A troll, me??”

Musk even offered former US secretary of Labour Robert Reich, one of the people critical of the subscription-based model, to fund his “Blue Badge”.

“I will pay for your blue check – my gift to you,” Musk tweeted in response to a thread in which former Labor Secretary Robert Reich rejected his blue check and denounced the “oligarchs who have too much power over the Internet.”

Even though Musk has offered to pay for Reich’s Twitter subscription, his account was not verified till this report was filed.

Interestingly, Musk has tweeted that he is paying for the Blue Badge of basketball player Lebron James, actor William Shatner and author Stephen King.

King was among the users who had criticised Musk for the verification system. The author had confirmed that his badge was restored despite him not subscribing to the service.

But even after being restored with the badge King was not happy and advised Musk to give his “blue check” as charity to the Ukrainian NGO Prytula Foundation.

In a tweet, Musk told King that he had already donated $100 million to Ukraine and asked the author what he had done.