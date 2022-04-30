Imran Khan asked to refrain from invading ECP over foreign funding case
KARACHI, Apr 30 (DNA): Federal Minister for Poverty Alleviation and
Social Security Shazia Marri on Saturday said that Imran Khan must
render an apology over Masjid-e-Nabvi incident and refrain himself from
invading the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) over PTI’s foreign
funding case.
The ECP was at the decisive juncture of foreign funding proceedings at
this moment, she stated while addressing a press conference here at
Karachi Press Club.
Shazia Marri while vehemently condemning the Masjid-e-Nabvi incident
said that Imran Khan had spoiled the face of our society and culture.
She said the indecent language was used at the Masjid-e-Nabvi against
cabinet members, including a female minister. She said the former
cabinet members were supporting the highly condemnable incident. Sahzia
Marri said, ‘Enough is enough,’ and warned Imran Khan to do politics
within certain limitations.
No worker of a political party would be happy over the training as being
imparted to PTI workers, she said adding that Imran Khan had set a wrong
trend and his followers were pursuing the same footprints which he left
while delivering his speeches.
She said that Imran Khan should face the foreign funding case which was
lodged in 2014 against PTI by its own member and no party including PPP,
PML-N went for it. Shazia Marri said that Imran Khan took the country to
destruction during his tenure as PM.
‘Imran Khan told lies again and again’, she said adding that he brought
the economy of the country at a damaging stage. Replying to a question
on PTI’s expected call to Islamabad, the minister said that the people
would not come out of their homes because of ‘Imrania Vision’. Failed
and incompetent Imran Khan was now doing a politics of anarchy.
She said that Imran internationally embrassed the country by his
indecent acts and training to his workers. To another question, she said
that the work on making the law of NAB acceptable was in process.
Answering a question on Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), she
said that 820,000 beneficiaries were removed from the list in the
previous government but she had provided them an option of appeal to
review their cases.
Shazia Marri said the genuine beneficiaries would be restored after
reviewing their eligibility. She said, replying to another question,
that Imran Khan would be responsible for creating law and order
situation in the country.
