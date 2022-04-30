Imran Khan asked to refrain from invading ECP over foreign funding case

KARACHI, Apr 30 (DNA): Federal Minister for Poverty Alleviation and

Social Security Shazia Marri on Saturday said that Imran Khan must

render an apology over Masjid-e-Nabvi incident and refrain himself from

invading the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) over PTI’s foreign

funding case.

The ECP was at the decisive juncture of foreign funding proceedings at

this moment, she stated while addressing a press conference here at

Karachi Press Club.

Shazia Marri while vehemently condemning the Masjid-e-Nabvi incident

said that Imran Khan had spoiled the face of our society and culture.

She said the indecent language was used at the Masjid-e-Nabvi against

cabinet members, including a female minister. She said the former

cabinet members were supporting the highly condemnable incident. Sahzia

Marri said, ‘Enough is enough,’ and warned Imran Khan to do politics

within certain limitations.

No worker of a political party would be happy over the training as being

imparted to PTI workers, she said adding that Imran Khan had set a wrong

trend and his followers were pursuing the same footprints which he left

while delivering his speeches.

She said that Imran Khan should face the foreign funding case which was

lodged in 2014 against PTI by its own member and no party including PPP,

PML-N went for it. Shazia Marri said that Imran Khan took the country to

destruction during his tenure as PM.

‘Imran Khan told lies again and again’, she said adding that he brought

the economy of the country at a damaging stage. Replying to a question

on PTI’s expected call to Islamabad, the minister said that the people

would not come out of their homes because of ‘Imrania Vision’. Failed

and incompetent Imran Khan was now doing a politics of anarchy.

She said that Imran internationally embrassed the country by his

indecent acts and training to his workers. To another question, she said

that the work on making the law of NAB acceptable was in process.

Answering a question on Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), she

said that 820,000 beneficiaries were removed from the list in the

previous government but she had provided them an option of appeal to

review their cases.

Shazia Marri said the genuine beneficiaries would be restored after

reviewing their eligibility. She said, replying to another question,

that Imran Khan would be responsible for creating law and order

situation in the country.