Imran Ghaznavi’s Book Nominated for International Award by AGBA, USA

Apr 21 – The acclaimed book “Reputation Management and Crisis Communication: A Study of the Corporate Sector” by Mr. Imran Ghaznavi has been nominated for a prestigious international award by the Academy for Global Business Advancement (AGBA), USA. AGBA is a globally recognized non-profit organization dedicated to advancing business scholarship and leadership across the world.

The award will be formally presented at AGBA’s Annual International Conference, scheduled to take place from July 2 to 4, 2025, in Bangkok, Thailand.

In addition to the nomination, Mr. Ghaznavi has been invited as a keynote speaker, joining a distinguished panel of global corporate leaders who will address critical issues in business strategy, reputation, and leadership.

The conference will also bring together academic leadership from renowned universities across the world, who will deliberate on Business and Entrepreneurship Development in a Globalized and Digitalized Era, reflecting the dynamic challenges and opportunities shaping the future of global business.

Mr. Ghaznavi's book, which explores the strategic importance of reputation management in the corporate sector, has received widespread praise for its timely insights and practical framework for navigating crises in today's complex business environment.