Imran Ghaznavi appointed Privatisation Commission’s Media Chief

ISLAMABAD, JUN 1 /DNA/ – Imran Ghaznavi has joined the Privatisation Commission as Chief Media Officer and Principal Spokesperson, assuming a key role in strategic communication and external relations.

He will focus on shaping public narrative, strengthening stakeholder confidence, and supporting the country’s reform agenda through a strategic communication initiatives.

With over 20 years of experience across the public and private sectors, Mr. Ghaznavi holds MS Mass Communication and MBA (Marketing) degrees with distinction, along with specialized training from the United States. He has served in senior roles at PIA, FBR, SECP, CCP, the Planning Commission, and leading media organizations. Most recently, he took farewell from OGRA, where he served as Spokesperson & Senior Executive Director Corporate and Media Affairs.

A well-known figure in his field, Mr. Ghaznavi brings extensive expertise in strategic communication, regulatory affairs, and corporate governance.