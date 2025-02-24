Imran Gahznavi book ‘Reputation Management and Crisis Communication’ ready to go to printing
ISLAMABAD: “Reputation Management and Crisis Communication by Imran Ghaznavi” is almost ready to go for printing. In today’s fast paced digital world, a single misstep can shatter a brand’s reputation in seconds. “Reputation Management and Crisis Communication: A study of the corporate sector” is a must read for professionals navigating the high stakes world of corporate reputation, crisis response, and strategic communication.
This book provides real world insights, proven strategies, and a deep dive into how organizations can safeguard their credibility in a multicultural, interconnected landscape.
Whether you’re a business leader, PR professional, or policymaker, this book equips you with the tools to anticipate, manage, and recover from crises effectively.
