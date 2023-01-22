Sunday, January 22, 2023
Main Menu

Imran condemns desecration of Holy Quran in Sweden

| January 22, 2023
LAHORE, JAN 22 (DNA) — Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan had criticized the desecration of the Holy Quran in Sweden. Taking to Twitter, PTI said he denounced in strictest terms the recent incident, while saying the United Nations accepted the resolution regarding countering Islamophobia last year with the support of Organization of Islamic Cooperation. He added the UN’s resolution made it clear that the hate speech against Islam and its leaders did not fall under the ambit of freedom of speech. = DNA
PAKISTAN No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

Drug shortage crisis in Attock

FROM QAZI SHOAIB KHAN DNA ATTOCK (JAN-22): A large number of chronic  patients along withRead More

Six including children burnt to death in house fire

FROM QAZI SHOAIB KHAN DNA ATTOCK (JAN-22): Six persons include father mother along with theirRead More

Comments are Closed