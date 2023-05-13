Imran calls for independent probe into vandalism, violence during protests
Imran’s message for the people — especially women“Tomorrow at 5:30pm — and I am particularly addressing the women because I am seeing a revolution in our homes — you have to step out with hand written placard inscribed with ‘Haqeeqi Azadi’ (true freedom) and ‘Aain bachao, Pakistan bachoa’ (save the Constitution, Save Pakistan). “Stand with these placards outside your homes for just one hour, from 5:30pm to 6:30pm.”
Imran’s suggestion for the military“Nobody can eliminate a political party by force and putting them in jail. “You won’t listen to me but my suggestion for you is to come out of small, closed rooms and keep a big circle and see how can you save the country from destruction.”
‘You have jumped into politics’, Imran tells DG ISPR“[DG ISPR], you have jumped into politics. Make your party.’
Imran responds to DG ISPR“[DG] ISPR sahib, you gave some statements while I was in jail. I want to respond to them “You said I am a hypocrite, that no one else harmed the army to the extent that I did, and that you will crush. “DG ISPR sahib, listen to me carefully. I was representing my country around the world when you were not even born … I have defended my army at all forums. “Was the image of the army good while I was the prime minister or not? People like the army [back then]? “When an army chief stabbed me in the back and brought to power Pakistan’s most infamous criminals. Then, was it because of me that people criticised the army? “It is not because of me but the army chief’s actions that the army is being criticised.”
‘Controlled media’: Imran draws 1971 parallel“The same happened in East Pakistan — the media was controlled. “Only difference is we have social media today. But even access to social media was restored. “We must understand today the cruelty that the people of East was subjected to.”
Imran’s speech not aired on TV channelsPTI chairman Imran Khan’s speech was not broadcast on any of the major television channels, despite a court order suspending a recent Pemra ban on the broadcast of his speeches.
PTI chief fears for life of journalist Imran Riaz Khan“We fear that they might torture or kill journalist Imran Riaz Khan. “Police say they don’t know where he is, but we know where they have kept him.”
