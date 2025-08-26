Imran asks Raja to continue

Mehtab Pirzada

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Salman Akram Raja on Tuesday asserted that party founder Imran Khan had refused to accept his resignation from party’s secretary general post.

This was the third instance the political leader has submitted his resignation and the PTI founder has rejected it. The senior lawyer was appointed as PTI secretary general last year in September, following the resignation of senior party leader Omar Ayub.

Sources within PTI revealed that Raja tendered his resignation following disagreement with Imran Khan’s sister Aleema Khan over the party’s participation in the upcoming by-elections.

Sources added that Aleema opposed participation in the by-elections, saying that the decision was totally against Khan’s clear instructions.

Raja, however, reportedly conveyed the political committee’s position and voting breakdown to her. According to sources, 13 members of the committee favoured contesting the by-elections, while 9 were opposed. The disagreement reportedly left Raja disheartened, ultimately prompting his decision to step aside from the key party role.

Speaking to journalists outside Adiala Jail today, Raja confirmed that the political committee would reconvene this evening to deliberate on election matters.

He further said that Omar Ayub and Shibli Faraz remain engaged in pursuing their cases in courts. Raja also said that the PTI founder reiterated the name of Mahmood Khan Achakzai for the National Assembly.

“The political committee will take decisions regarding elections in line with the PTI founder’s directions,” he added.