Important Step by NAB for the Welfare of Its Employees

ISLAMABAD, FEB 20 (DNA):The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has signed six Memorandums of Understanding (MOUs) today with various private sector educational and medical institutions at the NAB Headquarters in Islamabad. Under the vision of the NAB Chairman, NAB is collaborating with various institutions to provide better facilities and ease to its employees, aiming at enhancing their performance and service delivery.

The acting Chairman NAB, Sohail Nasir, Prosecutor General Accountability, Syed Ihtesham Qadir Shah, Director General NAB Headquarters, Farman Ullah, the Chairman’s Advisor, Zafar Iqbal witnessed the siging of MoUs. NAB Headquarters Director, Muhammad Imran Butt, CEOs of renowned institutions: Shoaib Ahmed Khan (CEO of Maroof International Hospital), Dr. Bilal Arshad Butt (CEO of Ali Medical Center), Zubair Nasir (CEO of Qamar Jahan Diagnostics), Dr. Amir Q. Khawaja (Chief Dental Surgeon, Aamir Nair Dental), Dr. Anum Javed Cheema (CEO of SJ Dental and Skin), and Zafar Bakhtawari (CEO of D Watson Chemists), signed the MOUs on behalf of their respective institutions. Other senior NAB officials were also present at the event.

Acting Chairman NAB, Sohail Nasir, expressed his gratitude to the heads of all the institutions, stating that, under these agreements, these institutions would provide their services at discounted rates to NAB employees and their families. This initiative will help employees access educational, medical, and other essential life services, ensuring that they can perform their duties with peace of mind and dedication, thereby contributing effectively to the country’s development. Retired NAB employees and their families will also benefit from these facilities.

He further emphasized that, under these recent agreements, NAB employees would benefit from discounted healthcare packages provided by these institutions, and further additional agreements are also under consideration.

Acting Chairman Sohail Nasir underscored that, under the visionary guidance of the Chairman NAB, the Bureau is working alongside various institutions to combat corruption and promptly address the public’s concerns in this regard