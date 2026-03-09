IMF warns Middle East conflict could fuel global inflation

Her warning comes as the International Energy Agency (IEA) urged member states to consider a joint release of emergency oil stocks to stabilize energy markets

LONDON — International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva has cautioned that escalating conflict in the Middle East could drive global inflation higher, threatening fragile economic recoveries worldwide.

Her warning comes as the International Energy Agency (IEA) urged member states to consider a joint release of emergency oil stocks to stabilize energy markets. The agency stressed that coordinated action may be necessary to offset supply disruptions and prevent further price spikes.

Meanwhile, reports from Bahrain confirmed multiple explosions overnight, heightening concerns about regional instability and its impact on critical energy infrastructure.

Analysts note that with oil prices already volatile, any prolonged disruption in Middle Eastern supply routes could ripple across global markets, raising costs for households and businesses alike.

The IMF has called for vigilance and cooperation among governments to mitigate risks, while the IEA continues to monitor energy flows and prepare contingency measures.