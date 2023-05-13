IMF wants Pakistan to ‘do more’ before staff-level agreement

ISLAMABAD, May 13 (DNA): The International Monetary Fund has demanded

Pakistan ‘do more’ before agreeing on the staff-level agreement for

resumption of a billion-dollar loan program.

Despite receiving confirmation from Saudi Arabia and the United Arab

Emirates (UAE), the IMF has now asked Pakistan to arrange $8 billion in

fresh loans to back the external debt repayments during the next seven

months for a successful completion of the long-stalled ninth review

bailout package.

Pakistan has to satisfy the IMF regarding repayment arrangements for

loans worth $8 billion by December 2023. During May and June 2023,

Pakistan has to repay external debt of $3.7 billion.

The IMF sought an assurance for an additional $2.4 billion, sources in

the Finance Ministry said.

Pakistan has to ensure roll-over from China to repay another $2.4

billion in loans, the sources said added. They also said Pakistan had

earlier assured funding of $3 billion from China.

The sources further said funding of $2 billion has also been assured

from Saudi Arabia, and $1 billion from the UAE.

The IMF also expressed dissatisfaction over the collection of petroleum

development levy falling short of target. In nine months, petroleum

development levy of Rs362.48 billion was collected, the Finance Ministry

said.

In the current fiscal year, the overall target for the petroleum

development levy is Rs855 billion.

A staff-level accord to release a $1.1 billion tranche out of a $6.5bn

IMF package has been delayed since November, with nearly 100 days gone

since the last staff-level mission to Pakistan.

The IMF has asked Pakistan to arrange $6 billion in external financing

till June 2023 to avoid default. Due to a delay in arranging these

funds, the 9th programme review worth $1.2 billion remains incomplete.

On Thursday last, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar said that Pakistan will not

make tough decisions on the demand of the International Monetary Fund

(IMF) anymore.

While informally talking to the journalists, Ishaq Dar said that it is

completely up to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to sign a

staff-level agreement or not.

He clarified that the government will not make tough decisions on IMF’s

demand anymore. “We have already implemented pre-conditions of the IMF

but not anymore.”

In a scheduled press conference on Thursday, IMF spokesperson Julie

Kozack, said Pakistan needed “significant additional financing” to

successfully complete the ninth review. She said the economy was facing

stagflation, had very large financing needs and had also been affected

by a series of shocks, including severe flooding.

It is pertinent to mention here that the United Arab Emirates, Saudi

Arabia and China came to Pakistan’s assistance in March and April with

pledges that would cover some of the funding deficit. DNA