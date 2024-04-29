Monday, April 29, 2024
IMF Executive Board 'okays' $1.1 billion loan tranche for Pakistan

April 29, 2024
IMF

DNA
ISLAMABAD: The International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) Executive Board has approved a $1.1 billion loan for Pakistan as the last tranche under the $3 billion Stand-by Arrangement (SBA), sources told on Monday.
According to the Ministry of Finance sources, the IMF will soon issue an official statement regarding the approval.
The third and final tranche was approved after the IMF Executive Board meeting that discussed Pakistan’s request for the release of funds.
The global lender has already granted Pakistan $1.9 billion under the agreement.

