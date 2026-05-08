IMF approves 1.2 bn tranche for Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, MAY 8: The International Monetary Fund’s Executive Board approved Pakistan’s latest loan review, unlocking about $1.2 billion, Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb said on Friday.

The decision gives Pakistan fresh support as it rebuilds reserves and tries to keep inflation in check, while meeting IMF demands to raise revenue and advance the privatisation of state-owned companies.



Pakistan will have access to about $1 billion under the EFF and about $210 million under the RSF, bringing total disbursements under the two arrangements to about $4.5 billion.