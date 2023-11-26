Imad Wasim’s retirement shocks Mohammad Rizwan

Pakistan all-rounder Imad Wasim’s retirement announcement has garnered plenty of reactions from all cricket-loving circles.

The Pakistan Cricket Board thanked the cricketer for his services to cricket over the years, while some veteran fellow cricketers praised his game.

But Pakistani wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan was left “surprised” at the athlete’s decision to bid adieu to international cricket, as he believed Imad has “years left to excel” in the game.

The 31-year-old sportsman shared his astonishment at Wasim’s crucial career decision, which he took on November 24, ending his more than eight-year-long association with the national side.

“Surprised to hear about your retirement, @simadwasim, my brother. I firmly believe you still have many years left to excel in international cricket for Pakistan,” Rizwan wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

He also wished the all-rounder the best in every facet of life. “Keep shining bright!” he posted, wishing his fellow cricketer the best. He also posted a photo of the cricketer wearing the team’s jersey along with his post.

Imad, the 34-year-old cricketer who hasn’t played for the Green Shirts for the last few months, said it was the right time for him to end his stint as an international cricketer.

“In recent days I have been doing a lot of thinking about my international career and I have come to the conclusion that now it’s the right time for me to announce my retirement from international cricket.”

He also thanked the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for all its support provided to him over the years.

“It has truly been an honour to represent Pakistan. Each of my 121 appearances across the ODI and T20I formats was a dream come true,” Wasim noted.

He said currently, it’s an exciting time for Pakistan cricket going forward with new coaches and leadership incoming — referring to the major shake-up in the Pakistan camp.

“I wish all involved every success and I look forward to watching the team excel,” he said.

He also thanked the Pakistan fans for always supporting him with “such passion”.

“A final thank you to my family and friends who have been so important in helping me achieve at the highest level,” he said.

“I now look forward to focussing on the next stage of my playing career away from the international stage.”