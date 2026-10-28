Imaan, Hadi say they are being victimised

Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: Human rights lawyer Imaan Zainab Mazari-Hazir and her husband, Hadi Ali Chattha, have alleged that the case against them pertaining to a security breach was “nothing more than harassment” for their legal and human rights work, falling under the broader pattern of targeting through “reprisals”.

On Tuesday, the case concluded at Adiala Jail, with the anti-terrorism court (ATC) reserving its verdict. Both accused recorded their statements under Section 342 (power to examine the accused) of the Code of Criminal Procedure, while final arguments by the state counsel also concluded during the proceedings.

Imaan and Hadi are facing a jail trial in a 2024 case on the alleged disruption of an international cricket team’s security route and incitement to public unrest. The couple, accused of removing barriers from the route, were indicted on Oct 7.