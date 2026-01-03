Illegal travel bid to Spain foiled at Islamabad airport

ISLAMABAD, JAN 3: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Saturday foiled an attempt by a passenger to travel abroad using a fake Polish resident card at Islamabad International Airport.

An FIA official told APP that the passenger was intercepted by FIA Immigration staff while attempting to depart for Spain on flight EY-303. During routine immigration checks, the travel documents presented by the passenger were found to be suspicious.

He said the passenger was identified as Muhammad Aamir, a resident of Sheikhupura, who had presented a forged Polish resident card in an attempt to travel illegally to Spain. Upon verification, the document was confirmed to be fake.

The official said the passenger was immediately offloaded and taken into custody for further legal action. He was later shifted to the FIA Anti-Human Trafficking Circle, Islamabad, for detailed investigation and identification of the agent involved in the facilitation of the illegal travel attempt.

He added that FIA is continuing its crackdown against human trafficking and document fraud, particularly at airports, to curb illegal migration and protect national and international travel security.

The FIA has reiterated that strict legal action will be taken against individuals involved in the use or facilitation of fake travel documents, urging citizens to avoid illegal means of travelling abroad.