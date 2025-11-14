Illegal placer mining curbed as DC imposes section 144 on excavator parking

KOHAT, Nov 14 (APP/DNA):Deputy Commissioner Rahimullah Mehsud on Friday took decisive measures to curb illegal placer gold mining in the district, imposing strict restrictions under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code.

According to the district administration, credible reports indicated that certain individuals and groups had parked heavy machinery, including excavators, inside homes and residential localities near suspected mining sites. Officials noted that such machinery could potentially be used for unlawful gold extraction.

Despite multiple crackdowns in the past, the continued presence of excavators in populated areas was reportedly facilitating illegal mining activities.

Authorities warned that unauthorized mining operations not only disturb public order but also inflict serious losses on state resources.

Deputy Commissioner Mehsud, citing concrete evidence, stated that excavators play a central role in illegal placer mining and that their presence in residential zones has been a key factor behind the persistence of the issue.

In light of the matter’s seriousness, the DC has issued a complete ban on the presence and parking of all types of excavators within the jurisdiction of police stations Lachi, Shakardara and Gambat.

The order will remain effective for 60 days.

Any violation of the directive will invite legal action under Section 188 of the Pakistan Penal Code.

The district administration has urged citizens to cooperate in implementing the order to safeguard public peace, protect the environment, and preserve state resources.