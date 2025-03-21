IIUI President stresses research reforms; ORIC reviews progress of working groups

ISLAMABAD, MAR 21: /DNA/ – The International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI) is advancing its research agenda with a renewed focus on innovation, collaboration, and societal impact. Under the leadership of President IIUI, Prof. Dr. Ahmed Shuja Syed, a follow-up meeting was convened to assess the progress of three newly established research working groups, initiated to enhance research quality and bridge gaps between academia and industry.

Presiding over the meeting, Prof. Dr. Ahmed Shuja Syed emphasized the importance of research as the core function of academia. He highlighted the need to address trust deficits, engage stakeholders, and reform research strategies to ensure IIUI’s contributions align with national and global challenges. He stressed that research must move beyond traditional academic work and evolve into interdisciplinary and policy-driven initiatives.

The meeting, organized by the Office of Research, Innovation, and Commercialization (ORIC), was attended by Director ORIC, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Amir, along with the heads and members of the working groups.

The three groups include:

SDGs for Research and Innovation Group, led by Dr. Noor Fatima, focusing on aligning research with sustainable development goals.

Social Sciences and Humanities Research Group, chaired by Dr. Munazza Yaqoob, addressing interdisciplinary societal issues.

Industrial Linkages and Commercialization Group, headed by Dr. Bashir Ahmad, strengthening ties between academia and industry.

Director ORIC provided an overview of each group’s mandate, highlighting their role in promoting research collaborations, securing funding, and developing actionable strategies. The session featured brainstorming discussions, where participants exchanged insights on research efficiency, administrative challenges, and pathways for effective academia-industry partnerships.

Prof. Dr. Ahmed Shuja Syed lauded the contributions of the participants and emphasized the need for ongoing dialogue and structured decision-making. He reiterated that these working groups will function as think tanks, ensuring stakeholder-driven policymaking and practical research outcomes.

The role of ORIC remains central in facilitating this transformation, serving as a bridge between researchers, industry, and funding agencies. Through collaborative initiatives and commercialization efforts, ORIC continues to strengthen IIUI’s research ecosystem.

The meeting concluded with a reaffirmation of the university’s commitment to research excellence and impactful academic contributions.