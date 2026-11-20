ISLAMABAD, NOV 20 /DNA/ – Prof. Dr. Ahmed Saad Alahmed, Acting Rector and President, International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI), inaugurated an Inclusive Expository Writing Program for visually impaired students at the University on Thursday.

He attended the inaugural ceremony as Chief Guest, held at the Smart Classroom of the Faculty of Computing. Prof. Dr. Hafiz Ghufran Ahmed, Student Advisor, Male Campus, IIUI, was also present.

The ceremony was attended by Prof. Dr. Rooh-ul-Amin of Foundation University Islamabad, Dr. Muhammad Farooq Alam of Women University Rawalpindi, and Mr. Muhammad Saurab and Mr. Muhammad Dilawar of Abasyn University.

The 12-week programme is based on the Higher Education Commission’s (HEC) Expository Writing course and aims to provide students with special needs an inclusive learning environment. It will enable them to study alongside their fellow students while improving their academic writing skills.

Mr. Mohsin Zaheer, a PhD scholar at Foundation University Islamabad and trainer of the programme, introduced his doctoral research and explained that the programme forms part of its experimental phase. He emphasized the need for a flexible and accessible curriculum to address the diverse academic needs of students.

Addressing the participants, the President encouraged students to make the most of the programme and highlighted the importance of inclusive education in universities. He also interacted with visually impaired students and discussed their challenges and concerns in detail.

The ceremony concluded with a vote of thanks to the guests and organizers.