IIUI, Jordan aim for stronger university partnerships

ISLAMABAD, JUL 23 (DNA): Dr. Maen Khreasat, Ambassador of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan to Pakistan, here on Wednesday visited the new campus of the International Islamic University, Islamabad (IIUI), where he discussed the areas of bilateral educational cooperation in high-level meetings.

During his visit, Ambassador Khreasat met separately with IIUI’s Rector, Prof. Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed and President, Prof. Dr. Ahmed Saad Alahmed. The discussions during the meetings focused on enhancing mutual cooperation between IIUI and Jordanian universities, with emphasis on technical assistance-based scholarships, academic exchange, and the possibility of jointly organized international conferences, said a press release.

Welcoming the ambassador in his office, Rector Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed appreciated the ambassador’s proposals, terming “education diplomacy” a key tool for promoting global peace, harmony, and development. He assured full support to strengthen academic ties between Pakistan and Jordan.

In a separate meeting, President IIUI Prof. Dr. Ahmed Saad Alahmed shared the university’s vision, academic profile, and strategic goals. He expressed IIUI’s commitment to expanding international educational linkages, particularly with institutions in the Muslim world.

Ambassador Khreasat acknowledged IIUI’s contributions to Muslim societies through education and termed the visit a step toward a “win-win situation” for both sides. He also emphasized the importance of cultural exchange and said he foresaw an increase in the number of Jordanian students at IIUI in the future.