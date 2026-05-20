IIRIS, Iran host Islamabad dialogue on West Asia

ISLAMABAD, MAY 20 /DNA/ – The International Institute for Regional and International Studies (IIRIS), in collaboration with the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Islamabad, organized an International Conference titled “The Islamabad Dialogue and the Future of Regional Stability in West Asia” at the Embassy of Iran, Islamabad. The conference was attended by scholars, diplomats, researchers, strategic experts, students, and participants from Pakistan and abroad through both physical and online participation.

The conference focused on promoting dialogue, regional understanding, peacebuilding, and stability amid the rapidly evolving geopolitical environment in West Asia.

Mr. Shafqat Rasool, President of IIRIS, delivered the welcome remarks and expressed gratitude to all distinguished guests, speakers, and participants for joining the important dialogue. He highlighted the importance of intellectual engagement, diplomatic cooperation, and peaceful approaches to addressing regional challenges.

The Chief Guest, H.E. Dr. Reza Amiri Moghadam, Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Pakistan, emphasized Iran’s commitment to peace, regional stability, mutual respect, and adherence to international law. He appreciated Pakistan’s constructive efforts toward peace and stability and reiterated Iran’s desire to maintain positive and respectful relations with all countries in the region.

Lt. General Naeem Khalid Lodhi (Retd), former Defence Secretary of Pakistan, delivered the keynote address and shared valuable insights on the strategic and geopolitical dimensions of the region, highlighting the importance of dialogue and responsible diplomacy.

Ambassador G.R. Baloch emphasized Pakistan’s historic and positive role in supporting regional peace and stability. He noted the importance of diplomatic engagement and highlighted Pakistan’s potential role in facilitating dialogue and reducing tensions in the region.

Mr. Abdullah Gul discussed the significance of unity, resilience, and close Pakistan-Iran relations, emphasizing the importance of cooperation for regional harmony and mutual development.

Major General Muhammad Samrez Salik (Retd) shared a strategic and military perspective on the evolving security environment and regional dynamics, while Dr. Munwar Hussain presented an academic and theoretical analysis of the contemporary geopolitical order and the future of regional cooperation.

The conference concluded with a vote of thanks delivered by Ms. Zohreh Shahbeik, who appreciated the valuable contributions of all speakers, guests, organizers, and participants.

The event reflected a collective commitment toward promoting dialogue, peaceful coexistence, regional cooperation, and long-term stability in West Asia through diplomatic engagement and mutual understanding.