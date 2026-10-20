IHRA conducts licensing assessment at CDA Hospital

ISLAMABAD, Oct 20 (DNA):The Islamabad Healthcare Regulatory Authority (IHRA) has conducted a licensing assessment at CDA Hospital to evaluate its compliance with the prescribed healthcare standards.



During the assessment, IHRA assessors evaluated the hospital against the Minimum Service Delivery Standards (MSDS) indicators and prepared a comprehensive assessment report.



The exercise was part of the ongoing licensing process aimed at ensuring that healthcare establishments meet the required standards of patient safety, quality of care and public health before the issuance of a licence.

IHRA’s regulatory assessments are intended to promote compliance with established healthcare standards and improve the quality and safety of services provided by healthcare facilities in Islamabad.



The authority continues to undertake licensing assessments as part of its mandate to strengthen healthcare regulation and ensure quality healthcare services for the public.