IHC serves notice on plea seeking PTI founder’s shifting to hospital

ISLAMABAD, Mar 3: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday issued notices to the respondents including Adiala Jail admonistration on a petition seeking to shift the PTI founder to Shifa Hospital for treatment.

The court, while removing the objections to the founder of PTI, directed the Registrar Office to fix a number for hearing on March 10, while also directing that the central appeal against the sentence be fixed for hearing next week.

A division bench comprising Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir and Justice Khadim Hussain Soomro, heard the miscellaneous application of the founder of PTI against the sentence in the Tosha Khana criminal case along with the objections of the Registrar Office and removed the objections during the hearing.

The court asked why the central appeal should not be heard? Sardar Latif Khosa said the health of the founder of PTI is also a matter. Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir said they would hear both the appeal and their application and take decision on the appeal.

Justice Khadim Hussain Soomro said that there are appeals of 2023 but the paper book is not ready. Sardar Latif Khosa requested that there should be no delay in the request for transfer of PTI founder from jail to hospital, he should apply tomorrow and an order should also be issued to meet the PTI founder.

Justice Arbab Tahir said that the applicant have made this request in the miscellaneous application and they have issued a notice on it. It would take two to three days to prepare the paper book, the central appeal was being scheduled for hearing next week, come prepared for the next hearing, it said.

