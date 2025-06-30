IHC seeks reasons from govt for not becoming party

Court says this is a constitutional court and it cannot be happening that one comes and says what the decision is but does not give the reasons

DNA

ISLAMABAD, The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday sought reasons from federal government for not becoming a party in the US court in the Dr. Aafia Siddiqui case.

It directed the Additional Attorney General to explain the reasons for the government’s decision on next hearing.

Justice Sardar Ijaz Ishaq, hearing the case, remarked that when the government or the Attorney General takes a decision, there are reasons for it.

Justice Sardar Ijaz Ishaq Khan of the Islamabad High Court heard the petition of Dr. Fawzia Siddiqui regarding the return of Dr. Aafia Siddiqui.

During the hearing, the petitioner, lawyer Imran Shafiq, Additional Attorney General and other officials appeared in the court.

The Additional Attorney General told the court that the government has decided not to provide legal assistance and become a party in the Aafia Siddiqui case in the US.

Justice Sardar Ijaz Ishaq asked the Additional Attorney General why this decision was made and what are the reasons for it? To which the Additional Attorney General said that this is the decision taken by the government.

Justice Sardar Ijaz Ishaq remarked that when the government or the Attorney General makes a decision, there are reasons for it, no decision is made without reasons, this is a constitutional court and it cannot be happening that one comes and says what the decision is but does not give the reasons.

The court directed the Additional Attorney General to inform the court about the reasons at the next hearing. The hearing of the case has been adjourned until July 4.