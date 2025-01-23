IHC seeks FIA response on Imran Khan’s Toshakhana II acquittal plea

ISLAMABAD, JAN 23 (DNA):The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has issued a notice to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) regarding acquittal pleas filed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi in the new Toshakhana case.

The court has sought the FIA’s response on the matter and adjourned the hearing until January 28.

Justice Raja Inam Amin Minhas presided over the hearing on the acquittal requests.

During the proceedings, Khan’s counsel, Salman Safdar, requested the court to stay the trial proceedings. Justice Raja Inam, however, declined the request, saying: “There is no judicial precedent for staying criminal proceedings at this stage. We will issue a notice on your request and hear the other party.”

Safdar also requested a change of bench, suggesting that Justice Gul Hassan Aurangzeb, who had previously heard related petitions, should preside over the acquittal pleas.

Justice Inam rejected the request, clarifying that those cases involved bail applications, whereas the current matter pertains to acquittal pleas. “Those were bail applications, which is a separate matter. This court will hear this case. Present your arguments on the merits of the case,” he said.

Safdar further argued that the trial court proceedings should be halted due to conflicting court orders.

Justice Inam responded: “Charges have already been framed in the trial court, and witnesses’ statements are being recorded. It would not be appropriate to halt the proceedings at this stage. We will issue a notice and won’t delay the matter for very long.”

The FIA has accused the couple of misusing their positions to retain a Bulgari jewellery set from Toshakhana at a significantly reduced price, allegedly causing substantial losses to the national exchequer.

The jewellery set, gifted by a foreign leader, included a necklace, earrings, bracelets, and rings. According to the FIA, the accused influenced the valuation process to acquire the items at a low cost.

In November, Khan’s legal team rejected the allegations, asserting that the gifts were obtained in compliance with the 2018 Toshakhana policy and paid for as per valuations by customs officials and appraisers.

The Toshakhana II case is the third graft reference against the former prime minister and his wife. They were indicted last month in connection with the purchase of the expensive jewellery set.

Earlier this month, Khan and Bushra Bibi filed acquittal pleas in the IHC, seeking to overturn the special judge central’s November 14 decision, which rejected their earlier acquittal request.

The petitioners argued that the trial court’s verdict was contrary to the law and sought their acquittal from the case.