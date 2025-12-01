IHC rejects ex-wildlife board chair’s case dismissal plea

ISLAMABAD, DEC 1 /DNA/ – The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday rejected a petition filed by former chairperson of the Wildlife Management Board, Raina Saeed Khan, seeking the dismissal of a corruption case registered against her by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).

Justice Muhammad Azam Khan dismissed the plea to quash the case. A detailed written order outlining the reasons for the rejection will be issued at a later date.

This marks another legal setback for the former official. Earlier, on November 3, 2025, the same judge had rejected her application to stop the FIA’s inquiry into the matter.

Raina Saeed Khan had also approached the court with a separate request to prevent what she termed as “harassment” by the FIA. However, the IHC Registrar’s Office raised technical objections to this plea, which were subsequently upheld by the court. The Registrar’s Office questioned the legal basis of combining a request to prevent harassment with pleas for pre-arrest bail and protection from arrest.

The FIA had initiated a formal investigation against the former chairperson, which led to the registration of a case. The charges allege corruption and misuse of authority, resulting in a financial loss to the national exchequer.

The case will now proceed in accordance with the law following the high court’s decision to reject the petition for dismissal.