IHC hears poet Farhad case

ISLAMABAD, MAY 31: /DNA/ – The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has turned down the federal government’s plea for wrapping up Ahmed Farhad’s recovery case until the Kashmiri poet’s in-person appearance in the hearing.

IHC’s Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani heard a petition filed by the missing poet Farhad’s wife, Urooj Zainab, who was being represented by human rights lawyers Imaan Mazari and Hadi Ali, whereas, Additional Attorney General Munawwar Iqbal attended the hearing to represent the federation.

At the outset of the hearing, Iqbal apprised the court that Farhad was on physical remand by June 2 and he was allowed to meet his family. He then prayed to the IHC for wrapping up the illegal confinement case.