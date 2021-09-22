IHC hears bail plea of Zahir Jaffer’s parents in Noor Mukadam murder case

ISLAMABAD, SEP 22 (DNA) – A bench of Islamabad High Court on Wednesday ordered Police chief Islamabad and the investigation officer to appear before the court in person in Noor Mukadam murder case hearing.

The high court today resumed hearing of bail petitions of prime suspect Zahir Zaffer’s parents in the high-profile murder case. Justice Aamir Farooq of the IHC heard the petitions moved by Zakir Jaffer and Asmat Jaffer.

The government counsel said that the case should be heard by a division bench of the high court. “How the case can be referred to a division bench if the charge-sheet has been submitted to a division bench,” Justice Aamir Farooq questioned. “You are a young man, tell the Advocate General to appear and give arguments in the case,” Justice Farooq further said.

“In a high profile case, which has been under debate for three days, you are saying this,” the court said. Yesterday, Therapy Works CEO Zahoor moved an application seeking to become a party to the case. The court issued notices to the accused’s lawyer, and other respondents to file their reply to the plea.

The prime suspect’s parents, who have been nominated as accomplices in the murder case, have approached the Islamabad High Court after a local court rejected their bail petitions on August 5.

Zahir Jaffer has been found guilty in the case challan with his parents and Therapy Works CEO and employees named accomplices. On July 20, in a grisly murder, Noor Mukadam had been put to death allegedly by her friend Zahir Jaffer, in the vicinity of Islamabad’s Kohsar police station. = DNA

