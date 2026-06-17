IHC disposes of petition after PTI founder Signs Power of Attorney

ISLAMABAD, JUN 17: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday disposed of a petition seeking signatures of PTI founder Imran Khan on a power of attorney required for filing an appeal before the Supreme Court, after the signed document was provided to the petitioner.

During the hearing before Justice Khadim Hussain Soomro, the petitioner withdrew the case on the grounds that the relief sought had already been granted.

Advocate General Islamabad Naveed Hayat Malik informed the court that the order had been complied with and submitted a report confirming that the signed power of attorney had been provided.

During the proceedings, counsel Khalid Yousaf Chaudhry pointed out that in another matter, despite orders of a division bench, a power of attorney had not yet been signed and provided.

Justice Soomro observed that the matter being referred to was not before the court and therefore could not be addressed in the present proceedings.

Counsel for the petitioner stated that the power of attorney had been signed only after notices were issued by the Islamabad High Court.

The petition was related to an intended appeal before the Supreme Court against an Islamabad High Court order concerning a miscellaneous application seeking a medical examination of the PTI founder in the Toshakhana criminal case.

In that case, the Islamabad High Court had directed the Chief Commissioner Islamabad to constitute a medical board. The petitioner had approached the court seeking facilitation of signatures on the power of attorney to challenge that order before the Supreme Court.

Following confirmation of compliance, the court disposed of the petition.