IH Conference in Islamabad: Promoting safety of minorities and religious places on Aug 30

ISLAMABAD, AUG 27 /DNA/ – An Interfaith Harmony Conference will be held on August 30th in Islamabad, where matters related to attacks on religious places, desecration of holy scriptures and issues related to the safety of minorities and interfaith harmony will be dicussed. The Federal Minister for Religious Affairs, Aniq Ahmed, will preside over the conference.

During his meeting with the management of the International Interfaith Harmony Council, Alama Tahir Ashrafi said that the recent attack on the Christian community in Jaranwalla was an organized attempt by Pakistan’s foes to bring a bad name to the country. According to Ashrafi, initial investigation has shown India’s hands in the mayhem to deflect international communities’ attention from the inhumane treatment of minorities in India. The Janarawall incident, he elaborated, was part of a wider plan under which two more incidents were arranged in Sargodha and Sialkot. Pakistan’s law enforcement agencies have successfully foiled these attempts.

“Today, all of Pakistan’s Muslim and Christian communities are standing shoulder to shoulder and have resolved to frustrate every evil design and plan to disrupt the unity between the communities,” said Ashrafi.

Ashrafi welcomed the Danish government’s legislation against the Quran’s desecration. The Christian community, he explained, upholds the sanctity of the Quran since it gives a detailed account of the Prophet Jesus and Hazrat Marium.

According to Maulana Tahir Ashrafi, Pakistan belongs to Christians as much as it belongs to Muslims. Also, he urged people to end the senseless practice of taking revenge for an individual’s wrongdoing from the entire community.

He expressed these views during a meeting with the International Interfaith Harmony Council management.

The participants of the meetings included the representative of Pakistan Churches Ammanual Khokhar, Tahir Naveed Chaudhry, Maulana Nawaz Khalid, Mufti Nasrullah, Maulana Ubaidullah Gurmani, Allama Tahirul Hassan, Mufti Abdul Rahim, Waqar Usmani, Maulana Aqeel Zubair, Maulana Abdul Rauf Dogar and Maulana Tanveer Ahmed Chohan.