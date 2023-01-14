IGP launches crackdown against anti-social elements

FROM QAZI SHOAIB KHAN

DNA

ATTOCK (JAN-14): Following with the directives of the Inspector General Punjab Police Aamer Zulfiqar Khan, Attock Police also launched a crackdown against the anti-social elements and arrested as many as ten out laws including three drugs’ peddlers along with recovery of over 4 kilogram narcotics from their possession on Saturday.

Police said, Hassanabdal Police conducted a surprise at a tube well near Gawara village and arrested six gamblers red handed. On this occasion, gambling tools and money at stake worth Rs 0.3 millionwere also seized. Moreover, Hassanabdal Police arrested Safeer Baig, Nusrat Khan while Hazro Police arrested Sher Afsar and recovered 1.10, 1.20 and 1.80 kilogram chars from their possession.

Separately, Fatehjang Police intercepted a proclaimed offender wanted in a murder case. Police sources said that Naeem Khan- was wanted by police in a murder case two years ago and declared proclaimed offender (PO) by local court. Police raided at his hideout and arrested him. Attock Police registered cases and further investigation are underway till filing of this story.