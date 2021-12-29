IGP Directs action against one Wheelie, Aerial Firing on New year night

LAHORE, Dec 29 : Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan on Tuesday directed supervisory officers to maintain law and order on eve of New Year night across province.

He directed all RPOs, CPOs and DPOs to wreak crack down on those involved in making, buying and selling flammable substances in all districts.

Rao Sardar Ali Khan said that one wheeling, aerial firing and hooligans should be put behind bars on New Year’s night. He said that strict action should be taken against the workshop owners who were causing noise and environmental pollution by removing silencers of motorcycles, vehicles and Ching Chi rickshaws on New Year’s night.

The IG Punjab directed that those found in the sale and purchase of drugs, especially ice (meth) and sheesha should be arrested throughout the province. He directed to intensify operations against manufacture, sale and purchase of poisonous liquor.

The IGP directed the police of all districts to run an awareness campaign among the citizens before the New Year night and said that the citizens should be made aware of other violations including aerial firing, one wheeling, fireworks and the punishments to be meted out to them.

Rao Sardar Ali Khan directed that special squads should be formed in Lahore, Rawalpindi, Multan, Faisalabad and Gujranwala and other major cities on the eve of New Year’s night for taking action against law breakers.

He issued these instructions in a letter to all RPOs, CPOs and DPOs of the province.

Instructing the officers, IG Punjab said that those who would block roads, spoiler of peace and manhandle families do not deserve any sympathy and strict legal action would be taken against such accused, he added.

He directed the traffic officers of all the districts that the traffic police should formulate special plans to maintain flow of traffic on main highways of major cities on eve of New Year Night and also deploy additional personnel to control traffic on major highways.