IGP announces digital security cards for traders to ease movement

ISLAMABAD, DEC 12 /DNA/ – Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad, Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, has said that Islamabad Police has adopted a dual approach of hardcore policing along with community policing to curb crime and transform the federal capital into a peaceful and fully secure city. He made it clear that the police is “100 percent clear in its stance: if fired upon, it will return fire strictly in self-defense,” a policy that, according to him, has contributed to controlling 69% of heinous crimes in the city.

He expressed these views while addressing a largely attended and impressive interactive session hosted by the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) on Friday.

The IGP reassured the business community that their issues would be resolved locally and on priority so they can focus on business growth, which in turn strengthens the economy and contributes to national prosperity.

Sharing major developments, he announced that under the Safe City transformation into a Smart City, around 3,900 new AI-based cameras are being installed, which will expand surveillance coverage to 97% of Islamabad.

To enhance dispute resolution, he declared that business community representatives will be included in all five Alternate Dispute Resolution (ADR) bodies, while all Traders Welfare Associations will be strengthened for timely settlement of issues at the grassroots level. He further assured that ICCI will also be given representation in the Police Facilitation Committees, and urged the Chamber to nominate its representatives promptly.

For ease of mobility, the IGP said that businessmen and their families will be facilitated in obtaining learner permits, renewals, and even regular driving licenses if a dedicated testing space is provided. He also announced that ICCI executive members will receive Diplomatic Entry Cards on priority, with 50 cards to be issued within three days of application in the first phase. A focal person from ICCI, he suggested, should remain in touch with the concerned SSP Diplomatic Enclave for smooth coordination during visits.

IGP Rizvi added that traders will soon receive digital security cards to help them bypass long queues and avoid repeated checking. He also revealed that Tourist Police will soon be launched in Islamabad, while market-level Police Patrol Units—including joint (male and female) patrols—will be initiated in collaboration with Market Associations to ensure a peaceful commercial environment. All SHOs, he announced, will hold weekly meetings with office bearers of local associations to stay updated on community concerns and ensure speedy solutions.

Earlier, in his welcome address, ICCI President Sardar Tahir Mehmood lauded the IGP for his dedicated efforts in reducing crime and enabling a peaceful atmosphere for businesses and residents. He paid tribute to law enforcement agencies for their sacrifices and reiterated demands for, representation of business community in ADRs for transparent dispute resolution, Proper inclusion of trade leaders in decision-making at police station level, Priority issuance of Diplomatic Entry Cards to ICCI executives.

A highly engaging question-and-answer session followed, during which the IGP addressed all queries to the satisfaction of the participants.

The session was also addressed by ICCI Senior Vice President Tahir Mehmood, Vice President Irfan Chaudhry, President All Pakistan Anjuman-e-Tajran Ajmal Baloch, and Chairman ICCI- Police Liaison Committee Saif ur Rehman.

The event was attended by former ICCI Presidents Mian Shaukat Masood, Mohammad Ejaz Abbasi, Mian Akram Farid; executive members Abdur Rehman Siddiqui, Waseem Chaudhry, Zulqurnain Abbasi, Imran Minhas, Mohsin Khalid Malik, Umair Aziz, Sanaullah Khan, Atique ur Rehman, Ishaq Sial, Rohail Anwar Butt, Ms. Faima Azeem, as well as presidents and general secretaries of various markets and a large number of business community members.