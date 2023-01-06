IG Punjab instructs police to launch targeted operations on daily basis against drugs, gambling

From QAZI SHOAIB KHAN

ATTOCK, JAN 6: /DNA/ – The Inspector General of Punjab Police Aamir Zulfiqar Khan reiterated that the officers who would fail to control crime rate in their respective districts would have no right to remain on their seats. These directions he passed while chairing a crimecontrol meeting held here on Friday.

On this occasion, the Inspector General Punjab Police instructed the police officers to launch targeted operations on daily basis against drugs, gambling, landgrabbers and other crime dens. The City Police Officer, Rawalpindi,District Police Officers of Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, and Talagang have also made a detaledbriefing on their performance and crime rate in their respective districts.The IGP expressing displeasure over the alarming crime situation in Rawalpindi Region has issued strict instructions to accelerate ongoing operations against criminals and anti-social elements in their Districts without any political affiliation whatsoever.Mr.Amir Zulfiqar Khan said that the officers who would fail to control crime rate in their respective districts would have no right to remain on their seats.Police teams in plain clothes should be deployed at sensitive places in busy markets, the IGP said adding, the sense of security among the citizens should be strengthened by taking timely actions against the criminal elements. Mr. Aamir Zulfiqar said that delay in registration of First Information Report (FIR) would not be tolerated and reply would be sought for delay in FIR particularly of robbery, theft and burglary.He directed the authorities concerned to formulate a comprehensive strategy to net street criminals and resolve traffic congestion problems in Rawalpindi city. Indiscriminate actions should be taken against criminals.The gangs involved in car and bike lifting and snatching should be brought to justice and strict action in accordance with the law should be taken against them.The security plan of sensitive offices, educational institutions and other public places including places of worship should be reviewed.He advised that additionalteams of tourist and traffic police should be deployed for the convenience of the tourists during the snowfall season in Murree. Mr. Aamir Zulfiqar directed that strict action should be taken against officials who take bribe from hotels and harass tourists unjustifiably. He also directed that frequent crackdowns should also be launched to wipe out professional pickpockets’ gangs, and urged upon the the police officers of Rawalpindi region to review security arrangements of the sensitive place in busy markets, he ordered.