IG Motorway for ensuring safety of motorways, roads

ISLAMABAD: National Highways Motorway police conducted Seminar at Foundation University Islamabad on the topic (Road Safety is shared responsibility of community and State).

 Focal person senior patrol officer Atif Ghafoor Bhatti reported that Inspector General of Police Dr. Syed kaleem Imam addressed the audience and highlighted the importance of road safety and emphasized on shared responsibility of community along with state to ensure traffic safety on Highways and Motorways.

Gen Nasir Dilawer Shah Rector of foundation University Islamabad appreciated the cause and efforts by NHMP.

