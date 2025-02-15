IFJ President advocates for press freedom and journalist training initiatives in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, FEB 15: /DNA/ – President of the International Federation of Journalists (IFJ) Dominique Pradalié, met Friday with H.E. Nicolas Galey, Ambassador of France to Pakistan, to discuss the current Pakistani media landscape including in light of developments in the legal framework in this regard. Ms. Pradalié emphasized the importance of upholding freedom of expression and press freedom, as enshrined in Pakistan’s Constitution and international conventions to which Pakistan is party.

During the meeting, Ms. Pradalié expressed her gratitude to Ambassador Galey for the support of the French authorities in helping Afghan journalists continue their crucial work, including facilitating the issuance of visas and collaborating to build the capacities of journalists through training programs/workshops, in partnership with the Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ) and the IFJ.

Ambassador Galey reiterated France’s commitment to press freedom worldwide, stating that it is an essential pillar of democracy.

The meeting was also attended by Mr. Shakeel Ahmed, Secretary General of PFUJ, and Dr. Furqan Rao, a member of the Federal Executive Council (FEC), who both underscored the significance of such collaborations in strengthening journalistic standards and protecting media freedoms in the region.