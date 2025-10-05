IFA inspects 1,224 restaurants, imposes Rs 1.7 mln fines in September

ISLAMABAD, OCT 5 (APP/DNA): The Islamabad Food Authority (IFA) inspected 1,224 restaurants and food outlets during September, sealing 52 eateries and imposing fines of over Rs1.7 million on 113 establishments for substandard food practices.

Talking to APP, Deputy Director Operations of IFA, Dr Tahira Siddique, said that the Islamabad Food Authority released its monthly performance report for September, outlining extensive operations across the federal capital to ensure food safety and hygiene standards.

According to the report, inspection teams conducted checks at 1,224 restaurants, bakeries, and food outlets. During these inspections, 113 establishments were fined a total of Rs1,708,000 for serving food that did not meet quality standards, while 52 outlets were sealed for preparing or selling unsafe food.

The report stated that the authority took prompt action on 63 public complaints related to food safety issues. Each complaint was addressed immediately, with inspection teams dispatched to verify concerns and ensure compliance with food regulations.

In addition to enforcement measures, the Food Authority issued 463 new licenses to restaurants and shops during the month. The licensing process, according to the report, aims to bring food businesses under a formal regulatory framework to maintain hygiene standards and traceability.

As part of its food disposal operations, the authority confiscated and destroyed 87 kilograms of unhygienic meat found unfit for human consumption. Furthermore, 151 liters of contaminated beverages, 101 liters of expired drinks, and over 1,042 liters of unsafe dairy items were also discarded to protect public health.

Speaking about the report, Dr. Tahira Siddique said the Islamabad Food Authority remains committed to ensuring the availability of safe and healthy food for citizens in the federal capital. She emphasized that the authority’s primary focus is on strict monitoring, licensing, and public awareness to prevent the sale of adulterated or unsafe food.

Dr. Siddique added that inspection teams are regularly deployed across different areas of Islamabad, checking food outlets, bakeries, and street vendors to ensure compliance with hygiene rules. She also highlighted that continuous awareness campaigns are being run to educate food handlers about cleanliness and food safety standards.

Deputy Director of the Food Authority said that crackdowns are being carried out across the city based on confidential information about illegal food preparation units. He noted that surveillance teams are tracking unregistered businesses and suppliers involved in preparing food without meeting safety criteria.

The official added that the authority works in coordination with local administration and health departments to monitor food storage, handling, and preparation practices, ensuring that food sold in the markets meets approved standards.

The Islamabad Food Authority has urged citizens to report food safety violations or unhygienic practices through its helpline and official website. The authority assured that every complaint would be addressed swiftly to safeguard public health.